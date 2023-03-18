Blockearth Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Blockearth token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

