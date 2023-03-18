Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 177,786 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,676.02.

On Thursday, February 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $176,768.07.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

BE stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.