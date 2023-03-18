Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $38,259.66 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 16th, Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
BE stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,456,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.
