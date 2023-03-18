Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $38,259.66 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,456,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

