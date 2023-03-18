Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,733.33%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

