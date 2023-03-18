Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 12.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.17. 946,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

