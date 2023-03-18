Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VTI traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.19. 2,902,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,834. The company has a market cap of $267.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.