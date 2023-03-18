BMO US Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDY) Trading 1.2% Higher

BMO US Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$35.81 and last traded at C$35.80. 6,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 4,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.39.

BMO US Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.