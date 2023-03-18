BNB (BNB) Price Tops $336.78 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, BNB has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $336.78 or 0.01232658 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $53.18 billion and approximately $884.53 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,891,323 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

