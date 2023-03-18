BNB Price Up 24% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $54.26 billion and $801.17 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $343.65 or 0.01247606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,891,399 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,891,470.7949173 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 344.34512948 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1215 active market(s) with $921,489,586.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

