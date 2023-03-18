BNP Paribas Upgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $143.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.67.
Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.22. 1,040,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,932. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $123.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
