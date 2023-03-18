BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Alan S. Armstrong Purchases 1,500 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.24. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.