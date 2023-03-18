Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 36 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,440.85. 798,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,432.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,080.53. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

