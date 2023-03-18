Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$15.22 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$327.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.63.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.