Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNTGY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brenntag from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Brenntag Stock Down 1.1 %

Brenntag stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

