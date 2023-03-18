BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading Down 2.1%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.02. 51,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 229,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

Insider Activity

BriaCell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. On average, analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jamieson Bondarenko bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $128,240.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,940.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares during the period. 16.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

