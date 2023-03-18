Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) CFO Sells $45,669.20 in Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 114,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $45,669.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bright Health Group Price Performance
Shares of BHG stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.40.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 131.93% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.