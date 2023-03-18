Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) CFO Sells $45,669.20 in Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 114,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $45,669.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.40.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 131.93% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 1,513.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,949 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

