Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $630.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,930,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $597.58 and its 200 day moving average is $535.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

