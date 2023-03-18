Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $307.70

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.75.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $178,809,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $183.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

