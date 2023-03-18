Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) PT at $106.25

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.