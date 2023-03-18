Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,980 shares during the period. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 71.95% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 138.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of CLSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,270. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

