Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of CVGW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 135,833 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,281,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 86,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

