Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.