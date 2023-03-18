Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $40.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.38.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $566.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $532,352. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

