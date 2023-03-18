Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSWC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.3 %

CSWC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 355,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $587.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

