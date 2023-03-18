Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $5.64. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 1,235 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 295 ($3.60) in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Featured Stories

