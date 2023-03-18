CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. 2,117,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,273,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 442,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

