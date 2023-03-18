CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.
CareTrust REIT Price Performance
Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. 2,117,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.46.
Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.
