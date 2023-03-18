Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) PT Lowered to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBUGet Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

CRBU stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $304.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.93. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at $374,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

