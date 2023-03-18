Carret Asset Management LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV opened at $286.13 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

