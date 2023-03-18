Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

