Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Carter’s worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 63.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of CRI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $70.19. 2,332,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $97.68.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

