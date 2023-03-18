Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 440,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,664. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

