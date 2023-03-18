Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Casper has a total market cap of $410.79 million and $6.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,575,410,535 coins and its circulating supply is 10,832,972,444 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,574,607,742 with 10,832,221,141 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03822094 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,027,523.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

