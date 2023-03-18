Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Now Covered by SVB Securities

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNTA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 148,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,061. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,927 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,823,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432,019 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 298,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

