Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Now Covered by SVB Securities

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.83.
Shares of CNTA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 148,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,061. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
