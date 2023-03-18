Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CERS. Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Cerus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CERS opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 17,163 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $48,056.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,557,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,781 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 1,789.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,273 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cerus by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 822,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 437,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

