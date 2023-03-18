Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

CHMI stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.26. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 117,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 220,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 955.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 170,260 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

