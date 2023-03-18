Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) SVP Kevin J. Webber Sells 540 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 290,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,923. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.29.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

