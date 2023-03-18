Chris H. Takimoto Sells 1,768 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

