Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $239.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.92.

NYSE CB traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,890. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

