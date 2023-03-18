CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 26,418 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.70 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

