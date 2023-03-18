CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 49,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.