Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ciena Trading Down 2.8 %
CIEN stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 2,127,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,311. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
