CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROG. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers stock opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.86. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $197,666,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rogers by 35,179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after acquiring an additional 638,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rogers by 152.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,461,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rogers by 2,428.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,838,000 after buying an additional 227,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

