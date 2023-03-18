ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.54. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

