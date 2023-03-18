ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.54. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.96.
ClearOne Company Profile
