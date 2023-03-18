Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,632 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of USB opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

