Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $94.72 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

