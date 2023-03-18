Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 1,656 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $131,945,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.01. 10,848,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,376. The company has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

