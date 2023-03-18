Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,981 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.73. 12,304,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,837. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average of $121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

