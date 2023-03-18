Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 3.3 %

FIX opened at $134.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $152.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

