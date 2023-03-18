Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIXGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 3.3 %

FIX opened at $134.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $152.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

