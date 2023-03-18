Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY remained flat at $70.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $328.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.