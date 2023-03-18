Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $44.25. 37,130,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,003,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.